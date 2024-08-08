King Charles, Prince William finally 'pleased' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles and Prince William is breathing a sigh of relief after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to visit Colombia instead of attending the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Sources close to the royal family told The Mail that King Charles and Prince William were worried that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would appear at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, potentially stealing the spotlight from the working members of the royal family.
"Monarchs and crown princes from across the globe have been in the French capital along with Hollywood royalty," the publication wrote.
They further added, "The presence of Harry and Meghan would not have amused Charles or his heir."
Moreover, Princess Anne and the Duchess of Edinburgh are representing the royal family at the Paris Games, cheering on Team GB.
The Princess Royal, a member of the International Olympic Committee and former Olympian, who had competed in the 1976 Montreal Games as an equestrian, has been a prominent presence at the event.
Meanwhile, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, has held the esteemed position of royal patron of the British Cycling Federation since 2018.