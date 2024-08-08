Trending

Jack Karlson, iconic 'Democracy Manifest' meme creator, passes away at 82

Man behind viral 'Succulent Chinese Meal' meme loses battle with prostate cancer

  • by Web Desk
  • August 08, 2024
Man behind viral Succulent Chinese Meal meme loses battle with prostate cancer
Man behind viral 'Succulent Chinese Meal' meme loses battle with prostate cancer

Jack Karlson, the man behind Australia’s pre-eminent meme ‘this is democracy manifest', took his last breath at the age of 82 after battling with prostate cancer.

According to Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Karlson became famous after he was arrested after being accused of credit card fraud from outside the China Sea Restaurant in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley in October 1991.

After getting arrested, he protested and told reporters outside the restaurants, “Gentlemen, this is the democracy manifest… What is the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal?”

He became famous in 2009 after a clip of his arrest was uploaded on the internet.

As per Karlson's family, he died on Wednesday, August 7 at 6:31 pm, a day after his 82nd birthday. His family said in a statement, “He walked a full and colourful path and, despite the troubles thrown at him, he lived by his motto – to keep on laughing,” reported The Guardian.

His niece Kim Edwards said Karlson was ‘battling many ailments, but what got him in the end was (systemic inflammatory response syndrome).”

She described that he spent the last week of his life in a hospital where he ‘had a few attempts to escape and pulled his cords out a couple of times and asked us many times to sneak in his pipe.’

Arresting Officer Pays Tribute to Jack Karlson

Stoll Watt, one of the officers who arrested him, paid tribute to Karlos, saying, “It's a sad day for Australia as we've just lost a true colourful character. He had a very tough upbringing and life and was a product of his environment. I came to regard him as a mate, he called me comrade and said I was the only copper he ever liked."

Vinesh Phogat stuns fans with sudden retirement after Olympic heartbreak

Vinesh Phogat stuns fans with sudden retirement after Olympic heartbreak
Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's ‘foul-mouthed’ rants

Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's ‘foul-mouthed’ rants
Charlie Puth reveals unusual tip Taylor Swift gave him for ‘songwriting’

Charlie Puth reveals unusual tip Taylor Swift gave him for ‘songwriting’
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay

'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay

Trending News

'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
BTS' Suga to receive additional military punishment amid DUI scandal?
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Connie Chiume, ‘Black Panther’ actress breathes her last at 72
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Henry Cavill 'was sick to his stomach' at 'Deadpool & Wolverine' set
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
MTV VMAs 2024 nomination list: Taylor Swift receives highest nods
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Taylor Swift reflects on unforgettable Eras Tour show in Warsaw
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Selena Gomez shares rare insights into her first meeting with Benny Blanco
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Bradley Cooper 'determined' to ask Gigi Hadid's hand in marriage: Reports
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Ben Affleck rocks new hair amid ongoing marital tensions with Jennifer Lopez
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce achieves big milestone amid engagement rumours