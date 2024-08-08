Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • August 08, 2024
Drake and Rihanna's song 'Too Good' is actually about Serena Williams

Drake has finally spilled the tea about his hit track Too Good, which features Rihanna.

The Certified Lover Boy hitmaker confirmed that his famous song was inspired by the tennis superstar Serena Williams.

Ever since Drake released 100 Gigs, a website filled with his unreleased music and archival clips, his fandom is digging through the music dump.

In the viral clip circulating on social media, the One Dance singer can be seen talking to his mother Sandi Graham in the studio.

He told his mother that his 2016 collab with Rihanna was about Serena, “No, I get heavy on a couple joints, but this is more about me and Serena..I gather!”

The main chorus of the track goes by, “I'm too good to you / I'm way too good to you / You take my love for granted / I just don't understand it.”

The mother-son duo then paused the music to further continued their conversation.

"It's funny because when I make songs about women, I also make songs for them. So, I know what kind of song to make. If I'm gonna talk about them, I'll at least do them the justice of making them a song that they'll like," Drake said.

He continued, “I know Serena very well, and I know that she’ll hear it loud and clear, but not hate me for it because it’s lighthearted.”

Drake further told his mother that he “don’t know” if Serena is “seeing someone else.”

