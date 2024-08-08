'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay

Interstellar fans were disappointed by the announcement of the new schedule.
As per Variety, Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece will face a delay in its theatrical re-released in honour of its 10th anniversary.
The sci-fi film was set to re-release in cinemas on September 27, 2024, but now as per the new date, it will be re-released on December 6, 2024.
It is reported that the Paramount movie is slated to be shown in 70mm Imax prints, as well as digital screens.
Some insiders claimed that the theatrical release date was moved back to coincide with the home entertainment relaunch.
The film's co-producer, Warner Bros. Pictures, is collaborating with Paramount on the revival.
Meanwhile, the studio insiders refuted a report that Interstellar's 70mm prints were destroyed.
But, Paramount asserted that it has more Interstellar copies stored than any other films.
However, because reels of film experience wear and tear while playing on the big screen, it’s not uncommon for them to be unusable after their theatrical runs.
When Interstellar debuted on November 5, 2014, it brought in an astounding $731 million at the box office worldwide.
The film, which stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Matthew McConaughey, is set in a bleak future when a team of astronauts must venture to the extreme reaches of space to locate a new planet that humanity may colonise.