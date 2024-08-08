Ayeza Khan celebrates one-year anniversary of ‘Mein’ in unique way

Ayeza Khan has celebrated one-year anniversary of her hit dama Mein.
The queen of Pakistan drama industry has taken to her social media to pay tribute to her character Mubashira Jaffer, also known as MJ.
Even though her character MJ was known for not saying “thanks” or sorry but yet she decided to express gratitude to her fandom.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ayeza penned, "Suna ha mujhe yaad kia ha aj? Did anyone call MJ? Suna ha MJ ko Miley Aj saal hogaya ha aplogo se."
The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress revealed that she will not reprise her role.
“Wese tu MJ ko adat nahi ha kisi ko thankyou bolnay ki, par aplogo ne itna sara pyaar dyaa hai kay ab Thankyou to banta ha! Wapis tu nahi aongi kabhi par Bhoolna phir bhi nahi mujhe! Happy birthday MJ! #1YearofMein #MUBASHIRAJAFFER #PagalhonMein,” she concluded the post.
Mein stars Ayeza, Wahaj Ali, Aijaz Aslam, Usman Peerzada and Sabeena Sayed in the main lead roles.
Shortly after she celebrated the one-year anniversary of her famous drama series, her fans swarmed the comment section to show love.