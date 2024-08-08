Trending

Abhay Verma teams up with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan for 'King'

Abhay Verma joins Bollywood royalty Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan in ‘King’

  • by Web Desk
  August 08, 2024
Abhay Verma teams up with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan for ‘King’
Abhay Verma teams up with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan for ‘King’

Abhay Verma has joined the all star-studded cast of upcoming film King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan

As reported by Pinkvilla, SRK teamed up with his daughter for the first time on Siddharth Anand’s King helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.

King Khan is also producing the upcoming action movie under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment with Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand’s production house, Marflix.

Abhishek will reportedly play the role of antagonist in King while Abhay will play a pivotal role in the highly-anticipated film.

A source revealed, “Abhay Verma has got a lot of appreciation for his performance in Munjya and the same is reflecting in the kind of offers coming his way. He has bagged a key role in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. He is excited to venture into this tentpole feature film.”

The casting of King is not finished yet, it’s going on in full swing.

“the production team is now on the final step to get the entire ensemble cast in place alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, as they are aiming to take the film on floors from November 2024,” the source concluded.

