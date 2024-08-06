Selena Gomez shares rare insights into her first meeting with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez, who is currently in a relationship with Benny Blanco, has revealed how her love life began with her beau following years of depression after her breakup with Justin Bieber.
While conversing with the Time, the Only Murders In The Building star said, "It's a little irrelevant, only because he isn't my only source of happiness," in response to the question of whether or not having a partner facilitates sharing intense emotions.
She added, “I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone, and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was that I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone.”
As per reports, Selena initially considered him a friend, and she even requested that he introduce her to his pals.
But Selena's feelings for Benny became clear when he eventually took her to a birthday celebration where she got to know one of his buddies.
It reminded her of a traditional friendship-turned-love story.
Selena recounted “It just happens when you least expect it.”
The Calm Down singer responded, "He can't lie to save his life," when she was questioned more about Benny's statement to Howard Stern about getting married and starting a family.
She also mentioned that she doesn't want to ruin her future, though, so she also wants to wait and see how things work out for her.
Selena continued by describing how she feels at ease in Blanco's presence and asserting that he won't be leaving anytime soon.
To note, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their relationship public at the end of last year.