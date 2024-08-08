Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt reveal 2nd baby’s face after 1-year

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have finally revealed the face of their second daughter Miral on her first birthday.
Taking to her Instagram, the Ishq Tamasha star dropped the adorable photos of her family, including her husband and her first daughter Amal.
In a caption, she expressed gratitude for the love and support for her daughters.
"Our Miral has turned one. Thank you for showering our daughters with immense love," she wrote.
Soon after she shared the cute glimpses of her daughters, the fans couldn’t hold on to draw the comparison btween the father Muneeb and daughter Miral.
One fan wrote, “Amal looks aiman and miral looks munneb.”
Another noted, “like father like daughter.”
The third remarked, “Miral same to same like Muneeb.”
For the unversed, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt who wed in a lavish ceremony in November 2018, were blessed with their second daughter Miral Muneeb on August 7 of last year, as verified by the former's twin sister Minal Khan on social media.
The famous couple also has a five-year-old daughter named Amal Muneeb.