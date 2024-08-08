Sarah Ferguson wishes Princess Beatrice on her 36th birthday with rare photo: SEE

Royal

Princess Beatrice celebrated her 36th birthday amid a year of increased royal responsibilities

  • by Web Desk
  • August 08, 2024
Sarah Ferguson has shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and daughter Princess Beatrice on the joyous occasion of princess's 36th birthday.

The Duchess of York took to her Instagram account on Thursday to extend a heartwarming birthday tribute to daughter.

Ferguson's heartfelt post featured an unseen black and white photo of the mother-daughter duo, showcasing their loving relationship.

The photo, taken outdoors, shows Princess Beatrice leaning on her mother's shoulder, with Ferguson seemingly kissing her on the head. 

Both wearing casual clothes with their hair pulled back in ponytails.


In the caption, Fergie penned, “Happy birthday my wonderful Beatrice. You are the most amazing daughter, mother, stepmother, sister, wife and woman!”

“I feel so privileged to be able to learn from you every day. You continue to inspire me and those around you with your warmth, curiosity, and zest for life. I love you. Happy birthday,” the Duchess added.

Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has been making waves in the royal family this year.

Despite not being an official working royal, she has stepped up to help combat a shortage of working royals, undertaking multiple engagements throughout the first seven months of 2024.

With King Charles and the Princess of Wales stepping back from working duties due to health issues, Princess Beatrice has supported her cousin, Prince William, at various events, including a Buckingham Palace garden party.

Royal News

Prince Harry's loyalties called into question after he turn 'against' royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Makle’s fairytale marriage takes alarming turn: reports
Prince William ‘had no time’ to process Kate’s cancer diagnosis amid royal responsibilities
Royal Family’s silence on Olympic win sparks public outrage
Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa’s baby homecoming mirrors William and Kate’s moment
King Charles, Prince William finally 'pleased' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Princess Kate return seen as key to revitalizing royal family’s future
Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday comemoration plan REVEALED
Meghan Markle’s major blunder causes significant failure in new venture
Princess Mette-Marit postpones Olympics due to son’s alleged arrest
Prince William shows disdain over Prince Harry's big share in royal treasure
Kate Middleton’s 'brush with mortality' leaves her re-evaluating priorities