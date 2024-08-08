Sarah Ferguson wishes Princess Beatrice on her 36th birthday with rare photo: SEE

Sarah Ferguson has shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and daughter Princess Beatrice on the joyous occasion of princess's 36th birthday.
The Duchess of York took to her Instagram account on Thursday to extend a heartwarming birthday tribute to daughter.
Ferguson's heartfelt post featured an unseen black and white photo of the mother-daughter duo, showcasing their loving relationship.
The photo, taken outdoors, shows Princess Beatrice leaning on her mother's shoulder, with Ferguson seemingly kissing her on the head.
Both wearing casual clothes with their hair pulled back in ponytails.
In the caption, Fergie penned, “Happy birthday my wonderful Beatrice. You are the most amazing daughter, mother, stepmother, sister, wife and woman!”
“I feel so privileged to be able to learn from you every day. You continue to inspire me and those around you with your warmth, curiosity, and zest for life. I love you. Happy birthday,” the Duchess added.
Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has been making waves in the royal family this year.
Despite not being an official working royal, she has stepped up to help combat a shortage of working royals, undertaking multiple engagements throughout the first seven months of 2024.
With King Charles and the Princess of Wales stepping back from working duties due to health issues, Princess Beatrice has supported her cousin, Prince William, at various events, including a Buckingham Palace garden party.