Mawra Hocane takes fans on whirlwind 30-second Hawaii ride

  • by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024
Mawra Hocane is taking her fans on a thrilling Hawaii ride!

On Thursday, August 8, the Haasil actress shared a 30-second clip of her Hawaii adventure diary with her 8.8 million followers, adding a twist of challenge.

“HAWAI’I in 30 seconds with @thetwinfinwaikiki. I love you, guizzzz. My angels on this island heather, allison, tk, kendall, smart, kurt, harry & everyone else. Thank you for the memories, for the love, for the experience—never ever forgetting this one!” wrote the actress.

The Sanam Teri Kasam actress then challenged her fans to count her outfit changes done so far in the video.

“P.S. Can you count my outfit changes so far? More coming in soon!” she penned.


The video began by featuring the A-lister actress walking past the entrance of the Waikiki hotel, The Twin Fin, sporting a black crop top paired with white trousers.

Afterwards, she was warmly welcomed at the hotel, where she explored her luxurious room with a stunning balcony view and enjoyed a tempting breakfast.

As the video continued, it showcased the Maryam actress having a great time at the beach with friends and surfing, then highlighted her tons of different looks throughout the stay.

The focus then shifted to Hocane practicing some yoga poses, leading into a day of fun that ended up with a captivating starry night, before the actress once again checked out her different outfits.

Deepika Padukone celebrates 11 years of 'Chennai Express' with unseen BTS video
Sanjay Dutt gives nod to ‘Saajan 2?’
Sarah Khan shares adorable glimpses from Aiman Khan's daughter's birthday party
Abhay Verma teams up with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan for ‘King’
Ayeza Khan celebrates one-year anniversary of ‘Mein’ in unique way
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt reveal 2nd baby’s face after 1-year
Jack Karlson, iconic 'Democracy Manifest' meme creator, passes away at 82
BTS' Suga to receive additional military punishment amid DUI scandal?
Connie Chiume, ‘Black Panther’ actress breathes her last at 72
Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win
Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial
Henry Cavill 'was sick to his stomach' at 'Deadpool & Wolverine' set