Mawra Hocane takes fans on whirlwind 30-second Hawaii ride

Mawra Hocane is taking her fans on a thrilling Hawaii ride!
On Thursday, August 8, the Haasil actress shared a 30-second clip of her Hawaii adventure diary with her 8.8 million followers, adding a twist of challenge.
“HAWAI’I in 30 seconds with @thetwinfinwaikiki. I love you, guizzzz. My angels on this island heather, allison, tk, kendall, smart, kurt, harry & everyone else. Thank you for the memories, for the love, for the experience—never ever forgetting this one!” wrote the actress.
The Sanam Teri Kasam actress then challenged her fans to count her outfit changes done so far in the video.
“P.S. Can you count my outfit changes so far? More coming in soon!” she penned.
The video began by featuring the A-lister actress walking past the entrance of the Waikiki hotel, The Twin Fin, sporting a black crop top paired with white trousers.
Afterwards, she was warmly welcomed at the hotel, where she explored her luxurious room with a stunning balcony view and enjoyed a tempting breakfast.
As the video continued, it showcased the Maryam actress having a great time at the beach with friends and surfing, then highlighted her tons of different looks throughout the stay.
The focus then shifted to Hocane practicing some yoga poses, leading into a day of fun that ended up with a captivating starry night, before the actress once again checked out her different outfits.