Deepika Padukone celebrates 11 years of 'Chennai Express' with unseen BTS video

Deepika Padukone took to social media to celebrate the 11th anniversary of her hit film Chennai Express by sharing a fun-filled throwback video featuring her co-star Shah Rukh Khan and choreographer Farah Khan.
The mom-to-be took to her instagram account on Thursday to share a montage video of hilarious behind-the-scenes clips the Chennai Express set.
The video showcases the lighter moments from the film's sets, including SRK teasing Deepika about her character Meenamma's iconic pose and her asking him if he's a 'macho babe'.
In the video, Khan can be also heard saying "She is Singham 5" and asks Deepika to recreate the famous Singham gesture, which she happily obliges.
The footage also includes cute moments with Farah Khan, who gave Deepika her first break with Om Shanti Om.
Deepika captioned the video, "How many times do you think I’ve had to repeat this dialogue!? The right answer will get a useless dictionary!!!"
Last year, on the film's 10th anniversary, Deepika had written a heartfelt post about the challenges of playing Meenamma and how grateful she was for the character's enduring popularity.
Chennai Express, released in 2013, also starred Sathyaraj and Nikitin Dheer.