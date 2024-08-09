Out of the box now! Sheheryar Munawar confirms relationship with Maheen Siddiqui

Sheheryar Munawar has professed his love for new flame Maheen Siddiqui by calling her his 'jaan.'
Amid the social media buzz of his marriage, the Lollywood showbiz heartthrob has added fuel to the fire with his response to Maheen's midnight birthday wish.
The Parey Hut Love actor, who is celebrating his 36th birthday on August 9, penned a cute reply for his lover by reposting her greetings on his Instagram stories, “Thank you my jaan,” with a red heart emoji, making their relationship official.
The post featured Sheheryar looking straight up to the camera while out on a date with the Dobara actress.
Speculations regarding their marriage began to swirl last month after various news agencies revealed the alleged nuptials will be held in December 2024.
Recently, the Radd star appeared for a candid interview with Fuchsia Magazine where he addressed all the gossip about his love life, “I would only say that Alhamdulillah I’m very grateful and happy. My parents are very happy. Allah has been really kind."
For the unversed, Sheheryar Munawar's future wifey Maheen Siddiqui is an emerging actress, who has proven her mettle in a number of dramas and music videos.
Reportedly, she is the niece of veteran actor Zeba Bakhtiar and cousin of actor-singer Azaan Sami Khan.