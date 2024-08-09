Royal

Prince William makes major announcement amid Royal family drama

Prince William’s Earthshot Prize achieved huge milestone

  • August 09, 2024


Prince William has made a major milestone announcement as the Royal Family is going through tough times due to King Charles cancer diagnosis.

The Prince of Wales revealed the biggest achievement of Earthshot Prize solutions on Thursday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram stories, William penned, “Celebrating just some of the impact our brilliant @EarthshotPrize solutions are having on the world!”

The future king is the founder and president of Earthshot Prize.

The Earthshot Prize posted a monthly optimism roundup for July 2024 on social media, “Delivering your monthly dose of optimism! We're celebrating Polski Alarm Smogowy for their ground-breaking efforts in creating Warsaw's first low emission zone, and Colorado for reducing plastic waste by a whopping 1.5 billion bags.”

William commented, “Celebrating just some of the impact our brilliant Earthshot Prize solutions are having on the world!” adding in another tweet, “Since becoming a Finalist, WOTA have saved more than 3.2 million litres of water.”

Willaim is reportedly struggling these days as his wife Kate Middleton is battling cancer. She went public about her diagnosis in March 2024.

