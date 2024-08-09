Prince Harry’s dream to ‘be forgiven by’ King Charles gets shattered

Prince Harry’s dream to be “forgiven by his father” King Charles has been shattered.
The Duke of Sussex seemingly always “assumed” that eventually his majesty will forgive him for leaving the royal family, but apparently the opposite happened.
The Spare author and his wife Meghan Markle left the royal family and moved to America in June 2020.
A royal expert Tom Quinn told Mirror, "Despite all his criticisms Harry always assumed he would be forgiven by his father. He thought Charles would make amends for the hurt that- in Harry’s view – justified the criticisms.”
He further explained, "Despite Harry’s attacks on the royal family his father has avoided responding by attacking his son publicly, but privately, King Charles is furious. So much so that he is now refusing to take calls from his son.”
According to the expert, his majesty is “privately furious” because he feels Harry is refusing to bring his children to the palace.
For the unversed, Harry and Meghan will embark on a trip to Columbia in November.
During their upcoming trip, Harry and Meghan are expected to “engage with leaders, youth, and women” and “experience the rich heritage of Colombia.”