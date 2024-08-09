Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74

Kevin Sullivan, a legendary figure in professional wrestling, has died at the age of 74.
The news was confirmed on Friday morning by Barry Rose, a long-time friend, who expressed deep sorrow over Sullivan's passing, saying, "With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to have to report the passing of the legendary Kevin Sullivan. May he RIP and his family, friends, and fans find comfort in how much he was loved."
Sullivan's death follows a series of health complications stemming from a severe accident earlier this year. The former pro wrestler had undergone emergency surgery, which led to complications including sepsis and encephalitis.
Born on October 26, 1949, Sullivan began his wrestling career in the early 1970s and gained prominence with Championship Wrestling from Florida.
Known for his "Prince of Darkness" persona, Sullivan made a significant impact in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), engaging in memorable feuds, particularly with Hulk Hogan.
Sullivan’s career spanned several decades, with his final match occurring in 2019.
Following his medical struggles, his family organized a fundraiser that quickly surpassed its $20,000 goal, aided by contributions from wrestling figures like Chris Jericho and Dutch Mantell, as per Daily Mail.
Additionally, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has expressed condolences to Sullivan's family, friends, and fans on social media.