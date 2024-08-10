Royal family unable to match Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'enormous' publicity?

The British royal family is “not able” to keep up with the "enormous" publicity of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a royal expert.
The couple's ability to captivate the media and public attention has left the rest of the royal family in their shadow.
"The problem with the Royal Family at the moment is that they are simply not able to do something which attracts attention on the same level – and attention is important if you’re royal,” the royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed.
To note, Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles as working royals in January 2020 and settled in the US that summer.
Their absence has left a "vacuum" in the Royal Family, with Prince William and Princess Kate, having to increase their workload.
Of course, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and others do sterling work and carry out foreign visits, including Princess Anne and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, but do not garner the same amount of international coverage and attention as Harry and Meghan.
Fitzwilliams continued, "The institution does need this oxygen. There’s also no doubt that Harry and Meghan discovered this in what I would describe as their faux royal tour to Nigeria."
"It’s going to take an enormous amount of publicity and the Royal Family will not be able to match that in any way that I can foresee,” he further told the Sun about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming trip to Colombia.