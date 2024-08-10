Royal

Royal family unable to match Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'enormous' publicity?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been garnering more attention than senior royal figures in recent years

  • by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024
Royal family unable to match Prince Harry, Meghan Markles enormous publicity
Royal family unable to match Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'enormous' publicity

The British royal family is “not able” to keep up with the "enormous" publicity of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a royal expert.

The couple's ability to captivate the media and public attention has left the rest of the royal family in their shadow.

"The problem with the Royal Family at the moment is that they are simply not able to do something which attracts attention on the same level – and attention is important if you’re royal,” the royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed.

To note, Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles as working royals in January 2020 and settled in the US that summer.

Their absence has left a "vacuum" in the Royal Family, with Prince William and Princess Kate, having to increase their workload.

Of course, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and others do sterling work and carry out foreign visits, including Princess Anne and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, but do not garner the same amount of international coverage and attention as Harry and Meghan.

Fitzwilliams continued, "The institution does need this oxygen. There’s also no doubt that Harry and Meghan discovered this in what I would describe as their faux royal tour to Nigeria."

"It’s going to take an enormous amount of publicity and the Royal Family will not be able to match that in any way that I can foresee,” he further told the Sun about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming trip to Colombia.

Royal family unable to match Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'enormous' publicity?

Royal family unable to match Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'enormous' publicity?
ChatGPT voice mode could spark emotional bonds with AI, report

ChatGPT voice mode could spark emotional bonds with AI, report
Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont flees Spain to avoid arrest

Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont flees Spain to avoid arrest
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia

Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia

Royal News

Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
Kate Middleton may resume royal duties after Balmoral trip
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
Zara Tindall releases first statement after major setback
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
Prince Harry’s dream to ‘be forgiven by’ King Charles gets shattered
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
Prince William makes major announcement amid Royal family drama
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle consider risks of Colombia tour amid UK security concerns
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
King Charles' tough new benchmark puts pressure on Prince William, Princess Kate
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
King Charles abolishes old royal tradition on Prince George’s request
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
Princess Beatrice exposed as ‘China-backed conspiracy’ on birthday
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
Kate Middleton source shares delighting update on Princess health amid cancer
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
Princess Eugenie marks sister Beatrice’s 36th birthday with rare candid snaps