Instagram's latest update unveils: Users can now share 20 slides in a post

Instagram, in its new update, announced that it is now expanding the number of photos and videos that a user can share in a single grid post.
According to The Verge, Instagram said on Thursday, August 8, that now users can upload up to 20 pictures and videos in every carousel post.
Instagram wrote, “Now you can add up to 20 pics or videos to a photo dump. That means more space to share your summer highlights.”
Earlier users could only upload 10 slides in one carousel post, a feature that was introduced for the users in 2017, but now the Meta has increased the number of slides for the post, usually called a ‘photo dump.’
Over the period of time, Instagram has introduced numerous updated and new features to the function, which include adding songs to your post or a collaborative post that allows multiple users to add their content and share the same post together.
Moreover, the new updates are making the platform more like TikTok, which currently allows its users to add up to 35 photos to a post.
To note, the new feature was released globally on Thursday.