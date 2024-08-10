Aman Sehrawat clinches India’s first wrestling medal at 2024 Olympics

Sports

  by Web Desk
  August 10, 2024
Aman Sehrawat has made India’s dream of claiming a wrestling medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics come true!

On Friday, August 9, Sehrawat became India’s seventh wrestler to clinch a win at the Olympics after he knocked out Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz in the men’s 57 kg bronze medal at the 2024 Summer Games.

The wrestler dedicated his victory to his late parents and home country and said, "My parents always wanted me to be a wrestler. They didn't know anything about the Olympics, but they wanted me to be a wrestler. I dedicate this medal to my parents and to the nation.”

Sehrawat, who lost his parents at the age of 11, made history by becoming the youngest Indian medalist at the Olympics.

Previously, India has secured two silver and five bronze Olympic medals, with the first ever bronze medal being won by KD Jadhav in 1952; then, in 2008, Sunil Kumar won his country a bronze medal, followed by a silver one in 2012. In the same year, Yogeshwar Dutt also secured a wrestling medal, which was again a bronze.

In 2016, Sakshi Malik won a bronze medal for her country. This was followed by Ravi Kumar Dahiya’s silver and Bajrang Punia’s bronze medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

