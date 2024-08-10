Gal Gadot's fierce look in 'Snow White' trailer leaves fans spellbound

Disney's live-action Snow White's trailer is finally here.
The first official teaser trailer for the 1937 classical movie revamp was released on August 9.
Walt Disney Studios wrote on social media, "Disney invites you to return to the story that started it al.”
The highly-anticipated film will star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Rachel Zegler as the iconic titular character. Show White’s filming was wrapped up in July 2022 and the new adaptation is directed by Marc Webb.
Dopey, Grumpy, Sneezy, Bashful, Happy, Sleepy and Doc are also starring in adaptation like they starred in the original.
The Oscar-winning and Tony-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul sang the songs for the film.
Previously, Gal told People that she has been taking her Evil Queen role very seriously.
"I wanted to make sure that we keep her delightful and delicious, and we understand what makes her tick. Then the evilness is interesting and not just flat," she said.
The Wonder Woman star continued, "For me it was making sure the Queen is not just evil for the sake of being evil. There is a complexity. Between the two characters, it's like a mother-daughter relationship in a weird way.”
Show White is set to hit theatres on March 21, 2025