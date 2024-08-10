Plane crash in São Paulo state claims lives of all 61 on board

A tragic plane crash in Brazil has resulted in the deaths of all 61 passengers and crew members on board.
As per the airline, the plane carrying 57 passengers and four crew crashed Friday in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, killing everyone on board.
When it crashed near Vinhedo, the Voepass airline ATR 72-500 was en route from Cascavel in southern Parana state to Guarulhos international airport in Sao Paulo.
Authorities has said the black box has been found.
After an update on the airline's website, Voepass changed the original number of passengers on board from 58 to 57.
Some footage, which was shown on local media, showed a big column of smoke rising from the crash scene in what looked to be a residential neighbourhood, while other footage showed a gigantic plane spinning as it fell almost vertically.
"There were no survivors," the Valinhos municipal administration, which was participating in the Vinhedo, adjacent, rescue and recovery effort, stated in a statement to the media.
The governor of Sao Paulo State, Tarcisio de Freitas, told reporters at the site that recovery of the victims' bodies for "identification" had started and "will continue throughout the night."
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has announced three days of mourning.