World

Plane crash in São Paulo state claims lives of all 61 on board

The plane carrying 57 passengers and four crew members was crashed near Vinhedo

  • by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024


A tragic plane crash in Brazil has resulted in the deaths of all 61 passengers and crew members on board.

As per the airline, the plane carrying 57 passengers and four crew crashed Friday in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, killing everyone on board.

When it crashed near Vinhedo, the Voepass airline ATR 72-500 was en route from Cascavel in southern Parana state to Guarulhos international airport in Sao Paulo.

Authorities has said the black box has been found.

After an update on the airline's website, Voepass changed the original number of passengers on board from 58 to 57.

Some footage, which was shown on local media, showed a big column of smoke rising from the crash scene in what looked to be a residential neighbourhood, while other footage showed a gigantic plane spinning as it fell almost vertically.

"There were no survivors," the Valinhos municipal administration, which was participating in the Vinhedo, adjacent, rescue and recovery effort, stated in a statement to the media.

The governor of Sao Paulo State, Tarcisio de Freitas, told reporters at the site that recovery of the victims' bodies for "identification" had started and "will continue throughout the night."

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has announced three days of mourning.

FC Barcelona confirms signing talented footballer Dani Olmo

FC Barcelona confirms signing talented footballer Dani Olmo
Sidharth Malhotra under fire for cozying up with model on ramp

Sidharth Malhotra under fire for cozying up with model on ramp

YouTube begins testing 'Sleep Timer' feature exclusively for premium users

YouTube begins testing 'Sleep Timer' feature exclusively for premium users
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry

Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry

World News

Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Israeli airstrike hits Gaza school compound, killing around 100
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Tech pioneer Susan Wojcicki passes away at 56
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont flees Spain to avoid arrest
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Russia struggles to counter Ukraine's attack on Lipetsk region
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Protests erupt in Dhaka over anti-hindu violence following Hasina's resignation
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Vienna Authorities detain suspects in plot against Taylor Swift concert
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
British Airways axes flights from London Heathrow to Beijing for THIS reason
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Venezuelan President Maduro blocks X after clash with Musk: ‘Elon Musk out!’
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
US, Egypt, Qatar urge Israel and Hamas to resume peace talks in Cairo
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Trump vs. Harris: Highly anticipated presidential debate set for September
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Everything You Need to Know About Sheikh Hasina's Asylum Plans