Shraddha Kapoor calls Aarohi a 'special character' in her career

  • by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor's character Aarohi Keshav Shirke from Aashiqui 2 is extremely close to her heart and she is very much inspired by it in real life. 

In an exclusive Pink Villa Masterclass, the Saaho star was asked to name her favourite character from her filmography so far. 

"Aashiqui (2) is a very special film in itself for me. She (Aarohi) had all those qualities that I would also want to have in myself. The way she loves is incredible. The capacity she has to love is incredible and she loves so purely," the Sreet Dancer 3D star revealed. 

While interacting with the audience during the masterclass, the diva invited a female fan to share the stage and sing with her. 

Both crooned to the popular track Chahun Main Ya Naa from Aashiqui 2. 

She also reminisced over playing the role of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parker in the 2017 movie of the same name. 

Currently, Shraddha Kapoor is busy in the promotions of Amar Kaushik's directorial Stree 2 which includes a wide cast ensemble including  Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. 

The upcoming sequel will hit screens on August 15. 

Sidharth Malhotra under fire for cozying up with model on ramp
Priyanka Chopra wraps up shooting for 'The Bluff'
Mahira Khan gushes over her husband's pampering knacks
Sajal Aly lights up fans' weekend with a mirror selfie
Sunny Deol's 'Lahore 1947' features an India-Pakistan partition scene in train
Aamir Khan graces 'Laapataa Ladies' screening at supreme court
Mahira Khan spreads nostalgia on best friend Sheheryar Munawar's birthday
Sajal Aly drops new video under heavy filter: Watch
Wahaj Ali acknowledges gracious hosting on US tour: 'Heartfelt thankyou'
Out of the box now! Sheheryar Munawar confirms relationship with Maheen Siddiqui
Farhan Akhtar preferred Hrithik Roshan in ‘Don’ over Shah Rukh Khan?
Alia Bhatt’s reason for not working with uncle Vikram Bhatt laid bare