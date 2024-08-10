Shraddha Kapoor calls Aarohi a 'special character' in her career

Shraddha Kapoor's character Aarohi Keshav Shirke from Aashiqui 2 is extremely close to her heart and she is very much inspired by it in real life.
In an exclusive Pink Villa Masterclass, the Saaho star was asked to name her favourite character from her filmography so far.
"Aashiqui (2) is a very special film in itself for me. She (Aarohi) had all those qualities that I would also want to have in myself. The way she loves is incredible. The capacity she has to love is incredible and she loves so purely," the Sreet Dancer 3D star revealed.
While interacting with the audience during the masterclass, the diva invited a female fan to share the stage and sing with her.
Both crooned to the popular track Chahun Main Ya Naa from Aashiqui 2.
She also reminisced over playing the role of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parker in the 2017 movie of the same name.
Currently, Shraddha Kapoor is busy in the promotions of Amar Kaushik's directorial Stree 2 which includes a wide cast ensemble including Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi.
The upcoming sequel will hit screens on August 15.