Trending

Janhvi Kapoor all smiles with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in unseen picture

Janhvi Kapoor holds her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya close in a picture

  • by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor holds her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya close in a picture
Janhvi Kapoor holds her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya close in a picture 

Janhvi Kapoor went for an outing with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and shared a frame together. 

A picture that caught everyone's attention surfaced on the internet. 

In the photo, the actress can be seen holding her rumored boyfriend close as they posed for the camera. 

Janhvi Kapoor all smiles with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in unseen picture

While the couple are often spotted together on public events sharing adorable moments, their recent picture will leave you gushing. 

She styled herself with a lightweight shrug to keep her modern allure. 

The photo also featured Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani.

To note, the frame appeared appealing with Boney Kapoor's daughter wearing a white dress featuring yellow, pink and lavender floral designs, adding a pop of colour to her overall look. 

On Saturday, August 10, the famous social media sensation Orry too updated his Instagram story with a candid picture of the Ulajh actor her beau. 

Janhvi Kapoor and her childhood sweetheart Shikhar Pahariya began dating in 2016 only to take a break and rekindle romance in 2022. 

Their alleged love story is making waves in the media lately. 

Margot Robbie, Justin Bieber become ‘unrecognizable’ partners in pregnancy

Margot Robbie, Justin Bieber become ‘unrecognizable’ partners in pregnancy
Sheikh Hasina did not resign officially before leaving for India, son says

Sheikh Hasina did not resign officially before leaving for India, son says
Travis Scott released without charges after Paris hotel fight

Travis Scott released without charges after Paris hotel fight
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband

Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband

Trending News

Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Iqra Aziz displays her real struggle at cooking in new post
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Hamza Ali Abbasi's book 'discovering God' launches in USA
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Sidharth Malhotra's ramp walk partner Alicia Kaur cheekily apologizes to Kiara Advani
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Sidharth Malhotra under fire for cozying up with model on ramp
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Shraddha Kapoor calls Aarohi a 'special character' in her career
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Priyanka Chopra wraps up shooting for 'The Bluff'
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Mahira Khan gushes over her husband's pampering knacks
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Sajal Aly lights up fans' weekend with a mirror selfie
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Sunny Deol's 'Lahore 1947' features an India-Pakistan partition scene in train
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Aamir Khan graces 'Laapataa Ladies' screening at supreme court
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Mahira Khan spreads nostalgia on best friend Sheheryar Munawar's birthday
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Sajal Aly drops new video under heavy filter: Watch