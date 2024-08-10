Janhvi Kapoor all smiles with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in unseen picture

Janhvi Kapoor went for an outing with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and shared a frame together.
A picture that caught everyone's attention surfaced on the internet.
In the photo, the actress can be seen holding her rumored boyfriend close as they posed for the camera.
While the couple are often spotted together on public events sharing adorable moments, their recent picture will leave you gushing.
She styled herself with a lightweight shrug to keep her modern allure.
The photo also featured Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani.
To note, the frame appeared appealing with Boney Kapoor's daughter wearing a white dress featuring yellow, pink and lavender floral designs, adding a pop of colour to her overall look.
On Saturday, August 10, the famous social media sensation Orry too updated his Instagram story with a candid picture of the Ulajh actor her beau.
Janhvi Kapoor and her childhood sweetheart Shikhar Pahariya began dating in 2016 only to take a break and rekindle romance in 2022.
Their alleged love story is making waves in the media lately.