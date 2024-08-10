Meghan Markle faking feminism with ‘domestic icon role’

Meghan Markle has been harshly knocked down for abandoning feminism after having previously vouched for it repeatedly.
Openly challenging the Duchess of Sussex’s claims, writer Amanda Platell from Daily Mail charged at her for switching from a “feminist pulpit” to someone “flogging a domestic dream to stay-at-home mums.”
Back in 2019, Prince Harry’s wife famously said, “The rights of women and girls is the cause I have spent the majority of my life advocating.”
But now that she has just finished filming a cooking show with Netflix, Meghan Markle is being attacked for abandoning feminism altogether as this is simply not what a feminist does, according to Amanda Platell.
The editor recalled Meghan Markle’s quote from Forbes magazine, stating that there’s a “misconception that if you’re an ambitious woman you have an agenda, you must be calculating, selfish, or a climber.”
She then wrote, “As a proud member of the sisterhood, I couldn’t agree more. Which is why I find myself asking whatever happened to Meghan the feminist of old?”
Going on, Amanda Platell expressed shock regarding the Duchess of Sussex turning into an entrepreneur with the launch of her brand, American Riviera Orchard, as it’s far away from the socio-political movement.