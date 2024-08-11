Trending

Aiman Khan's designer OOTD from Miraal's birthday takes breaths away

Aiman Khan looks drop dead fabulous in her beige dress

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024
Aiman Khan looks drop dead fabulous in her beige dress
Aiman Khan looks drop dead fabulous in her beige dress 

Aiman Khan flaunts her gorgeous OOTD from daughter Miraal's first birthday party. 

Turning to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the Lucknow Wale Lateefullah actress shared a slew of images from the Clock Tower wearing the beige designer ensemble. 

The Baandi starlet was all smiles into the camera as the stunning backdrop of the sea added more appeal to her look. 

In the second snapshot, the diva's long curly tresses neatly cascaded down her shoulders. 

While the third happened to be an epic glimpse of the actress from inside the little one's birthday celebrations featuring the decor. 

She had paired her entire look with a set of dark pink veggie shoes while her makeup game looked on point. 

" My dress is from @sammykdesigns and my makeup is done by my most favourite @ss_zubair  thanks @weddingsbykhushnood for capturing this moment," Khan captioned her post. 


Upon seeing Aiman exuding radiance, her ardent fans flooded her comments section with love and praise.

One wrote, " This dress is so beautiful." 

" Most decent actress of the Pakistan showbiz industry," the other penned. 

" Gorgeous Khan," the third effused. 

The fourth chimed in saying, " Aiman why are you so pretty." 

Miraal's first birthday celebrations saw many celebrities in attendance. 

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, who are considered one of the most loved couples of the industry, share two adorable daughters Amal and Miraal. 

