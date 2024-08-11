Vaani Kapoor takes fashion a notch higher in new post

Vaani Kapoor has her saree game on point and her latest social media post is proof.
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Shamshera actress dropped a bunch of pictures from a photoshoot flaunting her lean figure.
In the photos shared the actress looked drop dead gorgeous in the saree with a black sleeveless velvet blouse and a fully embroidered drape accentuating her curves.
She had her long hair neatly styled in a bun with her nude lip gloss standing out. Just like life, Vaani winged her eyeliner to perfection.
In the accessories department, the Befikre star opted to go simple with just ear studs to match her look.
7.9 M followers were taken aback by the star's elegance and flooded her comments section with utmost praise.
" How adorable you are," one wrote.
" The perfect fitness and dress up," the other penned.
The third effused, " Looking beautiful Vaani."
Previously, the Bell Bottom actress left tongues wagging dressed in a dark brown thigh-high slit outfit asking fans 'what's your flavor.'
Vaani Kapoor has reportedly been roped in to star alongside Pakistan's heartthrob Fawad Khan in an upcoming project.