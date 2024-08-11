SpaceX set to launch 23 Starlinksatellites from Florida on August 11

SpaceX is gearing up to launch 23 more Starlink broadband satellites on Sunday, August 11, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the 23 Starlink spacecraft, is scheduled to lift off during a 3.5-hour window that opens at 7:21 a.m. EDT (1121 GMT).
The 23 satellites will be deployed into low Earth orbit about 64 minutes after launch, joining the hundreds of Starlink satellites already in space.
The Falcon 9 rocket's first stage is expected to return to Earth about eight minutes after launch, touching down on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean.
This will mark the 17th launch and landing for this particular booster.
SpaceX will webcast the launch live via its X account, beginning about five minutes before liftoff.
This launch comes on the heels of another successful Starlink launch on Saturday morning, where 21 satellites were launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Additionally, SpaceX has another launch planned for tonight from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying two satellites on the Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission. This mission aims to provide coverage in the Arctic for the U.S. Space Force and Space Norway.