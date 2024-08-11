Sci-Tech

SpaceX set to launch 23 Starlinksatellites from Florida on August 11

SpaceX will webcast the launch live via its X account, beginning about five minutes before liftoff

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024
SpaceX is gearing up to launch 23 more Starlink broadband satellites on Sunday, August 11, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the 23 Starlink spacecraft, is scheduled to lift off during a 3.5-hour window that opens at 7:21 a.m. EDT (1121 GMT).

The 23 satellites will be deployed into low Earth orbit about 64 minutes after launch, joining the hundreds of Starlink satellites already in space.

The Falcon 9 rocket's first stage is expected to return to Earth about eight minutes after launch, touching down on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean.

This will mark the 17th launch and landing for this particular booster.

SpaceX will webcast the launch live via its X account, beginning about five minutes before liftoff.

This launch comes on the heels of another successful Starlink launch on Saturday morning, where 21 satellites were launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Additionally, SpaceX has another launch planned for tonight from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying two satellites on the Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission. This mission aims to provide coverage in the Arctic for the U.S. Space Force and Space Norway.

Sci-Tech News

Elon Musk’s X faces lawsuit from ex-Twitter chairman over unpaid shares
Hydrogen flights set to revolutionize air travel by 2045
Tesla shakes Cybertruck market with THIS move
YouTube begins testing 'Sleep Timer' feature exclusively for premium users
Massive solar storm to hit Earth soon: What you need to know?
ChatGPT voice mode could spark emotional bonds with AI, report
Elon Musk’s X enhances Premium+ plan with major update
Samsung recalls over 1 million electric ranges due to fire risk
Instagram's latest update unveils: Users can now share 20 slides in a post
TikTok introduces advanced tools for upcoming film and TV show information
Elon Musk social platform X takes a fruitful descision for EU users
YouTube rolls out Gemini AI tool to streamline video outlines for creator