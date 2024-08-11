Entertainment

Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce gets back to normal amid singer's life attack threat

The NFL player returns to the field after a whirlwind summer with the 'Fortnight' singer

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce gets back to normal amid singers life attack threat
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce gets back to normal amid singer's life attack threat

Travis Kelce takes the field for the Kansas City Chiefs' first game of the season, marking a significant return after a whirlwind summer with pop superstar Taylor Swift.

The Lover singer recently faced a life threat, leading to the cancellation of her three-day Vienna show. However, the NFL player was unable to travel to be with her due to his trainings.

After the Chiefs' victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in February, the 34-year-old tight end saw action on Saturday, August 10, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Prior to the game, Kelce was seen on the official Chiefs Instagram page.


He was wearing an elegant ensemble that included a patterned button-down shirt, khaki pants, gold sunglasses, a matching gold chain, a cap that said "Superbad" in the same font as the poster for the 2007 comedy film and paired the look with red and gold Nike sneakers.

Kelce, 34, spent a significant portion of his off-season with Swift as she started to tour the world for her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Along with seeing Swift play live in locations around Europe including Paris, Amsterdam, and London, where Kelce shared the stage with Swift, the pair also had romantic trips to Italy in May and the Bahamas in March.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been in a relationship since October 2023.

SpaceX set to launch 23 Starlinksatellites from Florida on August 11

SpaceX set to launch 23 Starlinksatellites from Florida on August 11
Vaani Kapoor takes fashion a notch higher in new post

Vaani Kapoor takes fashion a notch higher in new post

Imane Khelif fights back against online trolls with legal action

Imane Khelif fights back against online trolls with legal action
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future

Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future

Entertainment News

Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Taylor Swift gives ‘incredible treat’ to Austrian Swifties after concert cancelation
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Chris Evans hails Ryan Reynolds as 'one' in 'ocean of Chrises'
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Britney Spears reimagines her classic 2002 Versace dress worn by Blake Lively
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Khloe Kardashian pens heartfelt birthday tribute to Kylie Jenner: ‘Magic in a bottle’
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Celine Dion BLASTS Donald Trump for unauthorized use of ‘My Heart Will Go On’
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Kris Jenner celebrates Kylie's transition from 'baby Girl' to 'mother' on 27th birthday
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Travis Scott released without charges after Paris hotel fight
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Ben Affleck's sequel 'The Accountant 2' gets theatrical release date
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Justin Bieber lashes out at fans to protect pregnant Hailey Bieber
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Selena Gomez, David Henrie cast nostalgic spell in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
'Toy Story 5' first look reveals new adventures of Woody and the Gang
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
James Cameron unveils ‘Avatar’ title for third installment at D23