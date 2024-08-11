Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce gets back to normal amid singer's life attack threat

Travis Kelce takes the field for the Kansas City Chiefs' first game of the season, marking a significant return after a whirlwind summer with pop superstar Taylor Swift.
The Lover singer recently faced a life threat, leading to the cancellation of her three-day Vienna show. However, the NFL player was unable to travel to be with her due to his trainings.
After the Chiefs' victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in February, the 34-year-old tight end saw action on Saturday, August 10, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.
Prior to the game, Kelce was seen on the official Chiefs Instagram page.
He was wearing an elegant ensemble that included a patterned button-down shirt, khaki pants, gold sunglasses, a matching gold chain, a cap that said "Superbad" in the same font as the poster for the 2007 comedy film and paired the look with red and gold Nike sneakers.
Kelce, 34, spent a significant portion of his off-season with Swift as she started to tour the world for her record-breaking Eras Tour.
Along with seeing Swift play live in locations around Europe including Paris, Amsterdam, and London, where Kelce shared the stage with Swift, the pair also had romantic trips to Italy in May and the Bahamas in March.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been in a relationship since October 2023.