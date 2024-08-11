Apple's journal app to get major upgrade with enhanced AI capabilities

Apple is set to boost its Journal app with advanced Apple Intelligence features, promising users a more intuitive and personalized journaling experience.
The technological company plans to enhance the Journal app with artificial intelligence (AI) features now that Apple Intelligence is available on the iPhone. The application was originally scheduled to be included in iOS 17, however it was delayed until iOS 17.2.
Through journaling, users of the Journal app may record their ideas, feelings, and thoughts. Users of the app may also create personalised alarms to remind them to add new items, which are private and only they can see.
Apple previously revealed that iOS 18 will bring some modifications to the Journal app. However, the firm has now revealed that Apple Intelligence will also be incorporated into the app.
The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) awarded the patent, which outlines several potential uses of AI for the Journal app.
According to the patent, AI integrated into the Journal app can notify users when it discovers anything noteworthy has happened. For example, it might prompt users to write a journal entry if it detects that they have taken several pictures at the same spot all at once.
Apple might update its Journal app with a new timeline structure, allowing users to include photos and music. The app could also use generative AI to suggest creative prompts. These are just concepts in a patent, so it's not confirmed if these features will be introduced anytime soon.