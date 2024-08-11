Sci-Tech

Apple's journal app to get major upgrade with enhanced AI capabilities

The company plans to enhance the Journal app with artificial intelligence (AI) features

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024
Apples journal app to get major upgrade with enhanced AI capabilities
Apple's journal app to get major upgrade with enhanced AI capabilities

Apple is set to boost its Journal app with advanced Apple Intelligence features, promising users a more intuitive and personalized journaling experience.

The technological company plans to enhance the Journal app with artificial intelligence (AI) features now that Apple Intelligence is available on the iPhone. The application was originally scheduled to be included in iOS 17, however it was delayed until iOS 17.2.

Through journaling, users of the Journal app may record their ideas, feelings, and thoughts. Users of the app may also create personalised alarms to remind them to add new items, which are private and only they can see.

Apple previously revealed that iOS 18 will bring some modifications to the Journal app. However, the firm has now revealed that Apple Intelligence will also be incorporated into the app.

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) awarded the patent, which outlines several potential uses of AI for the Journal app.

According to the patent, AI integrated into the Journal app can notify users when it discovers anything noteworthy has happened. For example, it might prompt users to write a journal entry if it detects that they have taken several pictures at the same spot all at once.

Apple might update its Journal app with a new timeline structure, allowing users to include photos and music. The app could also use generative AI to suggest creative prompts. These are just concepts in a patent, so it's not confirmed if these features will be introduced anytime soon.

Travis Kelce shaves off his macho beard

Travis Kelce shaves off his macho beard
Zara Tindall beats angst out at intense training after ‘crushing heartbreak’

Zara Tindall beats angst out at intense training after ‘crushing heartbreak’
Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon

Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’

Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’

Sci-Tech News

Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
RICO attorney breaks silence on Elon Musk’s lawsuit against advertisers
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
SpaceX set to launch 23 Starlinksatellites from Florida on August 11
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Elon Musk’s X faces lawsuit from ex-Twitter chairman over unpaid shares
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Hydrogen flights set to revolutionize air travel by 2045
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Tesla shakes Cybertruck market with THIS move
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
YouTube begins testing 'Sleep Timer' feature exclusively for premium users
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Massive solar storm to hit Earth soon: What you need to know?
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
ChatGPT voice mode could spark emotional bonds with AI, report
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Elon Musk’s X enhances Premium+ plan with major update
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Samsung recalls over 1 million electric ranges due to fire risk
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Instagram's latest update unveils: Users can now share 20 slides in a post
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
TikTok introduces advanced tools for upcoming film and TV show information