Trending

Jacqueline Fernandez receives yacht as birthday gift from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez gets a private yacht worth billions on her birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024
Jacqueline Fernandez gets a private yacht worth billions on her birthday
Jacqueline Fernandez gets a private yacht worth billions on her birthday 

Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday seems to have gotten better and brighter with a series of gifts sent out by her notorious lover Sukesh Chandrashekhar

The jailed conman has gifted his ladylove a yacht named 'Lady Jacqueline' along with a 15 crore donation for Wayanad landslide victims. 

He also made it a point to wish his baby success and health via a letter written from Delhi's Mandoli jail. 

Chandrashekhar's note started off, “Love you my Jaan…Baby as I always say, people grow older every year, but you grow younger, even more prettier every year. Baby, this is my favorite celebration of the year that I wait for." 

"Celebrating You’, one more year of this celebration without us celebrating together, however, our thoughts, and our souls are connected, no matter how far we are from each other," the note further read. 

Further in the note he made mentions of how the Phone Bhoot actress is interested in social work and welfare, “I know, No Jet, Yacht, Birkin’s, or Diamonds would give you Happiness than helping the needy. Hence I have deployed a complete team to work with the Govt of Kerala and execute the above-pledged suggestion on this special day of yours." 

“They Say there is light at the end of the Tunnel, but I say my Jackie is my light who is Waiting for me at the end of the tunnel. I Love You My Baby,” he signed off. 

Jacqueline Fernandez, a Leo by heart, is celebrating her birthday on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Travis Kelce shaves off his macho beard

Travis Kelce shaves off his macho beard
Zara Tindall beats angst out at intense training after ‘crushing heartbreak’

Zara Tindall beats angst out at intense training after ‘crushing heartbreak’
Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon

Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’

Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’

Trending News

Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Asim Azhar's North American Tour faces unexpected delay
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Hania Aamir's frightful experience with spider in Bali hotel sends creeps
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Priyanka Chopra shares 'picture wrap' from 'Bluff' sets
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Iqra Aziz documents 'picture-perfect' memories with husband Yasir Hussain
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Vaani Kapoor takes fashion a notch higher in new post
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Aiman Khan's designer OOTD from Miraal's birthday takes breaths away
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Aamir Khan to continue working in Bollywood for more than decade
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Is Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's collaboration on the cards again?
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Hiba Bukhari's husband Arez Ahmed takes pride in her: 'You are an inspiration'
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Janhvi Kapoor all smiles with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in unseen picture
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Iqra Aziz displays her real struggle at cooking in new post
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Hamza Ali Abbasi's book 'discovering God' launches in USA