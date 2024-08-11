Jacqueline Fernandez receives yacht as birthday gift from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday seems to have gotten better and brighter with a series of gifts sent out by her notorious lover Sukesh Chandrashekhar
The jailed conman has gifted his ladylove a yacht named 'Lady Jacqueline' along with a 15 crore donation for Wayanad landslide victims.
He also made it a point to wish his baby success and health via a letter written from Delhi's Mandoli jail.
Chandrashekhar's note started off, “Love you my Jaan…Baby as I always say, people grow older every year, but you grow younger, even more prettier every year. Baby, this is my favorite celebration of the year that I wait for."
"Celebrating You’, one more year of this celebration without us celebrating together, however, our thoughts, and our souls are connected, no matter how far we are from each other," the note further read.
Further in the note he made mentions of how the Phone Bhoot actress is interested in social work and welfare, “I know, No Jet, Yacht, Birkin’s, or Diamonds would give you Happiness than helping the needy. Hence I have deployed a complete team to work with the Govt of Kerala and execute the above-pledged suggestion on this special day of yours."
“They Say there is light at the end of the Tunnel, but I say my Jackie is my light who is Waiting for me at the end of the tunnel. I Love You My Baby,” he signed off.
Jacqueline Fernandez, a Leo by heart, is celebrating her birthday on Sunday, August 11, 2024.