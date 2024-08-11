Entertainment

Taylor Swift starts ‘parasocial relationship’ with Gracie Abrams

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024
Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams are growing closer as their friendship hits a new stage every day.

After meeting through mutual pal Aaron Dessner, the duo bonded around Grammys, and have been rolling out together as buddies since.

Speaking to a United Kingdom’s newspaper named The Sunday Times, Gracie Abrams revealed that the superstar ended up becoming her mentor after they co-wrote the song Us.

“When I met Taylor Swift, it kind of felt like we had known each other already,” she recalled, then pointed out that it might just have to do with being a Swiftie from a long, long time.

The singer explained, “I’m sure there was an element of just like the parasocial relationship thing. I’ve grown up with her voice in my headphones my entire life.”

Going on, Gracie Abrams described what it feels like to have such a huge superstar as a guru in Hollywood, which is a crushing industry.

As the 24-years-old has just kick-started her career in the tangled realm of music, she dubbed Taylor Swift as her “safe place to land any time I’ve ever had any questions about anything.”

From becoming strangers to that friend you call at 2 A.M. at night, the two have covered a lengthy path in short time.

