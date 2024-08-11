Kim Kardashian pens touching message to 'little soul' Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian has showered love on her sister Kylie Jenner, who rang into her 27th birthday!
In a touching tribute on the Kylie cosmetics founder’s birthday, the Skims founder expressed her deep gratitude and affection, praising her sister for the joy and kindness she brings into her life.
Kim took to her Instagram account on Saturday, to express her love by sharing the adorable glimpses alongside a touching note.
In the first picture, the mother of four showcased her love by sharing a warm hug with Kylie.
Another snap from the carousel is a throwback snap from her teens while she also posted a picture of a trio featuring Kylie and Khloe Kardashian.
She penned the caption, “I want to thank the universe for blessing me with a sister as sweet as you. Your silliness, kindness and love are the greatest gifts I could ever ask for. Happy Birthday, with all my heart you private little soul you.”
Apart from Kim, Khloe and Kris both Kris honored Kylie Jenner on her 27th birthday with a sweet note and adorable photos