Team USA’s Jordan Chiles returns Olympic medal after court order

American gymnast Jordan Chiles will return her bronze medal that was won at the 2024 Paris Olympics after an order issued by the court.
As per Variety, the Court of arbitration for Sport (CAS) passed a judgement in favor of an appeal submitted earlier through the Romanian gymnastics team.
Just a few hours before the international competition’s closing ceremony on Sunday, its committee announced that the bronze medal shall now be handed to Ana Bǎrbosu from Romania.
Back on Monday, August 5, the women’s floor exercise final saw Jordan Chiles scoring a 13.666, ending up in the fifth place.
It was right behind Ana Bǎrbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, who are both from Romania and had tied up with 13.700 being allocated to each.
As they thought that the bronze medal will be given to them via a tiebreaker, Team USA’s coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi came through with an on-floor appeal.
She told judges that the scoring was incorrect because of the routine’s high level of difficulty, leading to Jordan Chiles’ score being adjusted by 0.1, and thus sweeping the award away.
But the Romanian team clapped back by filing another appeal once the medal ceremony ended, and now the final judgement has been made in its favor.