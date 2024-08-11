Sports

Team USA’s Jordan Chiles returns Olympic medal after court order

Jordan Chiles’ bronze medal reallocated to Ana Bǎrbosu from Romania

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024
Jordan Chiles’ bronze medal reallocated to Ana Bǎrbosu from Romania
Jordan Chiles’ bronze medal reallocated to Ana Bǎrbosu from Romania

American gymnast Jordan Chiles will return her bronze medal that was won at the 2024 Paris Olympics after an order issued by the court.

As per Variety, the Court of arbitration for Sport (CAS) passed a judgement in favor of an appeal submitted earlier through the Romanian gymnastics team.

Just a few hours before the international competition’s closing ceremony on Sunday, its committee announced that the bronze medal shall now be handed to Ana Bǎrbosu from Romania.

Back on Monday, August 5, the women’s floor exercise final saw Jordan Chiles scoring a 13.666, ending up in the fifth place.

It was right behind Ana Bǎrbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, who are both from Romania and had tied up with 13.700 being allocated to each.

As they thought that the bronze medal will be given to them via a tiebreaker, Team USA’s coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi came through with an on-floor appeal.

She told judges that the scoring was incorrect because of the routine’s high level of difficulty, leading to Jordan Chiles’ score being adjusted by 0.1, and thus sweeping the award away.

But the Romanian team clapped back by filing another appeal once the medal ceremony ended, and now the final judgement has been made in its favor.

Zara Tindall, Mike make bold career move to boost funds without relying on Royal family

Zara Tindall, Mike make bold career move to boost funds without relying on Royal family
Eiffel Tower evacuated after man climbs landmark ahead of Olympics closing ceremony

Eiffel Tower evacuated after man climbs landmark ahead of Olympics closing ceremony
King Charles imposes photo ban for hiding Kate Middleton in Scotland

King Charles imposes photo ban for hiding Kate Middleton in Scotland
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat

Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat

Sports News

Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Eiffel Tower evacuated after man climbs landmark ahead of Olympics closing ceremony
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Manchester City defeats Manchester United in penalty shootout for Community Shield glory
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem honored with grand welcome in hometown Mian Channu
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Jordan Chiles' Olympic bronze medal 'revoked' after IOC ruling
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Rahul Dravid opens up on most challenging moment as Indian coach
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Imane Khelif fights back against online trolls with legal action
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Bangladesh's cricket team to land in Lahore on 13 August ahead of Test series
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Spain wins first Olympic gold in women's water polo
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
FC Barcelona confirms signing talented footballer Dani Olmo
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Algerian boxer Khelif wins gold at Paris Olympics amid gender controversy