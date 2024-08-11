Queen Camilla joins King Charles after 2 weeks of separation

King Charles has finally reunited with darling wife Queen Camilla in Scotland to commence kick off the annual royal summer break.
According to Hello Magazine, the regal couple was seen saying their prayers at a church situated nearby Balmoral Castle, where Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other family members will appear soon.
Photos exclusively obtained by Mail Online show Your Majesty going about in good spirits as he drove his better half around with a huge smile.
During their short journey to the Crathie Kirk church, the duo waved back at a large crowd that had gathered for welcoming them for the weekly Sunday service.
But this time, King Charles’ holy day had seemingly been even more joyous as Queen Camilla was right by his side.
The past few weeks saw him attending the church service alone as he had touched down in Scotland alone ahead of their holidaying quarter.
Your Majesty reportedly had to sort out a few duties in the foreign country while his significant other was packing up back at home.
King Charles and Queen Camilla dashed in smart smart-looking suits, grinning broadly to be in one another’s company again.