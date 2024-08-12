Alia Bhatt celebrates one year of 'Heart of Stone', poses with Gal Gadot 

Alia Bhatt, who made her Hollywood debut with the movie Heart of Stone, clocked one year of its release by dropping hearty memories from sets.
Taking to her Instagram story on Sunday, the Gangubai Kathiawadi starlet shared two pictures alongside a special note.
One image showed the actress clicking a mirror selfie during the shoot while the second happened to be a breathtaking shot of the two leading ladies in the film.
"Some hearty memories from the sets of Heart of Stone (red heart) Can't believe it's been a whole year!!!! #1YearOfHeartOfStone" she wrote as caption tagging Gal and Jamie Dornan, the male lead in the film.
Previously, in an interview with Toronto Sun, the mom of one was asked about her transition.
“You know it was a bit awkward for me speaking in English all time, because I’m so used to speaking in Hindi even though I use English half the time, suddenly acting in English was a bit weird," the Darlings star said.
She added, "But apart from that, day one… kind of awkwardness, I really really felt that it was the same. The process of a film set world over is exactly the same."
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of Jigra that will hit theatres on October 11, 2024.