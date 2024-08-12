Jennifer Lopez shares emotional post after Ben Affleck debuted new look

Entertainment

  • August 12, 2024
Jennifer Lopez speaks out for the first time after Ben Affleck revealed his jaw-dropping new look amid ongoing divorce drama!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, August 11, the Atlas actress shared a throwback scene from her 1996 film Jack with a heartfelt tribute to actor Robin Williams on his death anniversary.

“We all have a lot more in common than you think,” wrote the Marry Me actress.

Paying her respects for the late veteran actor she penned, “Celebrating 28 years of this very special movie JACK with the incomparable Robin Williams. Cinema Sunday.”


The scene from the iconic film featured Lopez’s character warmly welcoming a new student, Jack Powell, played by Williams, a 10-year-old boy who had the body of a 40-year-old man due to a rare condition, which led him to struggle at school until grade 5, when he won over his classmates.

Robin Williams, the beloved actor from Jumanji, passed away on August 11, 2014, at the age of 63. The autopsy report that was released in November that year determined that his cause of death was a suicide due to “asphyxia due to hanging.”

On the other side, the Shotgun Wedding actress and Affleck are reportedly experiencing a divorce drama with sources indicating that they are holding off from announcing their split.

The rumors fueled when the Deep Water actor moved out of their shared home.

