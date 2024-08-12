Elon Musk's X faces GDPR complaints over unauthorized AI data use

Sci-Tech

NOYB has filed a complaint against social media platform X for using personal data in AI without consent

  by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024
An Austrian advocacy group, NOYB, has filed a complaint against social media platform X (formerly Twitter), owned by Elon Musk.

The complaint alleges that X used users' personal data to train its artificial intelligence (AI) without obtaining proper consent, in breach of EU privacy laws.

As per Reuters, NOYB, led by privacy advocate Max Schrems, filed the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) complaints with nine EU authorities, aiming to intensify scrutiny on the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC).

The group seeks to suspend or limit X's processing of user data for AI development.

Last week, an Irish court revealed that X had agreed to halt using EU users' data for AI training until users had the option to withdraw consent.

However, NOYB's complaint focuses on issues related to mitigation measures and X's alleged lack of cooperation, rather than the legality of data processing itself.

Schrems said in a statement, noting, "We want to ensure that Twitter fully complies with EU law, which requires explicit user consent for such data use."

However, X has yet to respond to the complaint but has indicated its commitment to working with the DPC on AI-related issues.

Sci-Tech News

Scientists discover unexpected dust structure around ‘supermassive’ black hole
OpenAI gives unusual warning to ChatGPT-4o users
Stargazers prepare for spectacular Perseid meteor shower on August 11-12
RICO attorney breaks silence on Elon Musk’s lawsuit against advertisers
Google unveils table tennis pro robot 'Ping Pong'
Apple's journal app to get major upgrade with enhanced AI capabilities
SpaceX set to launch 23 Starlinksatellites from Florida on August 11
Elon Musk’s X faces lawsuit from ex-Twitter chairman over unpaid shares
Hydrogen flights set to revolutionize air travel by 2045
Tesla shakes Cybertruck market with THIS move
YouTube begins testing 'Sleep Timer' feature exclusively for premium users
Massive solar storm to hit Earth soon: What you need to know?