Elon Musk's X faces GDPR complaints over unauthorized AI data use

An Austrian advocacy group, NOYB, has filed a complaint against social media platform X (formerly Twitter), owned by Elon Musk.
The complaint alleges that X used users' personal data to train its artificial intelligence (AI) without obtaining proper consent, in breach of EU privacy laws.
As per Reuters, NOYB, led by privacy advocate Max Schrems, filed the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) complaints with nine EU authorities, aiming to intensify scrutiny on the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC).
The group seeks to suspend or limit X's processing of user data for AI development.
Last week, an Irish court revealed that X had agreed to halt using EU users' data for AI training until users had the option to withdraw consent.
However, NOYB's complaint focuses on issues related to mitigation measures and X's alleged lack of cooperation, rather than the legality of data processing itself.
Schrems said in a statement, noting, "We want to ensure that Twitter fully complies with EU law, which requires explicit user consent for such data use."
However, X has yet to respond to the complaint but has indicated its commitment to working with the DPC on AI-related issues.