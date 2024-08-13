Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 'heart-melting' pictures with Malti steals hearts

Priyanka Chopra is travelling back home after wrapping up shoot of her upcoming Hollywood film The Bluff in Australia.
Airport pictures of the actress with singer-husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas are being actively documented on fan pages.
PeeCee kept her travel outfit pretty simple, which consisted of a grey cropped-top with matching track pants while the country singer wore a camouflaged track suit.
Their two-year-old baby looked sweet as ever in a grey clothing set.
Both the parents took turns carrying their little munchkin in their arms at the airport.
The pictures that did rounds left many fans commenting that they cannot get over the little one's cuteness.
"My heart is melting," wrote a fan page alongside the candid shots.
On seeing the adorable family, one Instagram user commented, "She is daddy's girl and her mommy's world."
" I love this family so much," the third expressed.
This ain't new for the fans as the Love Again starlet often share her adventures parenting and filming in Australia.
To note, Priyanka Chopra's starrer The Bluff is an intense action-packed thriller helmed by Frank E.