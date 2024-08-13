Entertainment

Taylor Swift ends Kanye West’s dominance on music after 'TTPD' release

Kanye West and Taylor Swift had been into a ten-year rivalry

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024
Taylor Swift has ended Kanye West’s impressive 19-year reign on the Billboard charts.

The Tortured Poets Department, Swift's most recent album, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 list for the fourteenth non-consecutive week, according to a report released by Billboard on Sunday, August 11.

However, West and Ty Dolla $ign's joint album, Vultures 2, which was only released last week, came in second.

To note, Swift and West had been into a ten-year rivalry that started when the CARNIVAL rapper grabbed the mike from the Lover crooner in 2009 when she was awarded the best female video VMA, using the opportunity to praise Beyonce's Single Ladies.

Following his 2016 song Famous, in which he famously sang, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have s**, I made that b*** famous," West and his then-wife Kim Kardashian only served to fan the flames.

Swift objected to this, and Kardashian publicly revealed "altered" phone conversation footage that made Swift appear like a "snake" to the general public.

Meanwhile, Swift went into hiding. In her 2023 Time's Person of the Year profile, she opened up about “going down psychologically to a place [she’s] never been before.”

“I went down really, really hard,” she admitted.

But recently, Swift released her diss track in her recent album TTPD aiming at Kim as it named thanK you aIMee.

