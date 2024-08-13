Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar laud Salim-Javed in ‘Angry Young Men’

Salman Khan and Zoya Akhtar have appreciated the legendary writer-lyricist duo Salim-Javed in Angry Young Men trailer.
The upcoming three-part documentary series will star Javed Akhtar, Salman, Farhan Akhtar, Arbaaz Khan and Zoya as narrators.
In the viral trailer shared by Prime Videos, the renowned celebs discuss the late duo’s timeless cinematic legacy.
The Tiger 3 star began the trailer with, “This is the first one where I'm actually nervous.” Farhan clipped in, “The only reason I knew that my Dad wrote those films because he was my Dad.”
Zoya then praised Salim-Javed, “They did 24 films together, out of which 22 were blockbusters. It hasn't happened before, I don't think it will happen again.”
In the same trailer, Amir Khan also spoke highly of the late stars.
Hrithik Roshan stated in the next shot, “Whoever has grown up watching their films, carries a little bit of Salim-Javed in their blood.”
The Angry Young Men is produced by Salman Khan's Salman Khan Films; Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment; and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films. It is set to release on August 20, 2024 on Prime Video India.