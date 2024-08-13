Sci-Tech

Donald Trump vows to take big decision for immigrants in Elon Musk interview

  August 13, 2024
Donald Trump has made a major statement regarding “immigration laws” in the U.S during a recent interview with Elon Musk.

The 45th U.S president claimed that he will “undertake the largest deportation effort ever seen in” the country.

During a recent interview with Elon on X (formally known as Twitter), Donald said, “We will undertake the largest deportation effort ever seen in this country. Our goal is to restore order and ensure that our immigration laws are enforced to the fullest extent.”

He also tried to convince the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer’s followers to vote for the Republican presidential candidate.

In the same conversation, the SpaceX founder got candid about his electric cars, “When you look at our cars, we don’t believe that environmentalism, that caring about the environment, should mean that you have to suffer, So we make sure that our cars are, are beautiful if they drive well, if they’re fast, they’re, you know, sexy.”

Donald also reflected on his relationship with Putin during the interview and claimed that they both get along “very well.”

For the unversed, ⁦U.S elections will take place on Tuesday, 5 November 2024⁩.

Top 5 AI tools shaping industries and redefining work in 2024
Donald Trump returns on X/Twitter after account suspended in 2021
Mars orbiter discovers mysterious 'siren song' of Martian 'mermaid'
Universal Music, Meta announce expanded global agreement
Elon Musk's X faces GDPR complaints over unauthorized AI data use
Scientists discover unexpected dust structure around ‘supermassive’ black hole
OpenAI gives unusual warning to ChatGPT-4o users
Stargazers prepare for spectacular Perseid meteor shower on August 11-12
RICO attorney breaks silence on Elon Musk’s lawsuit against advertisers
Google unveils table tennis pro robot 'Ping Pong'
Apple's journal app to get major upgrade with enhanced AI capabilities
SpaceX set to launch 23 Starlinksatellites from Florida on August 11