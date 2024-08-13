Donald Trump vows to take big decision for immigrants in Elon Musk interview

Donald Trump has made a major statement regarding “immigration laws” in the U.S during a recent interview with Elon Musk.
The 45th U.S president claimed that he will “undertake the largest deportation effort ever seen in” the country.
During a recent interview with Elon on X (formally known as Twitter), Donald said, “We will undertake the largest deportation effort ever seen in this country. Our goal is to restore order and ensure that our immigration laws are enforced to the fullest extent.”
He also tried to convince the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer’s followers to vote for the Republican presidential candidate.
In the same conversation, the SpaceX founder got candid about his electric cars, “When you look at our cars, we don’t believe that environmentalism, that caring about the environment, should mean that you have to suffer, So we make sure that our cars are, are beautiful if they drive well, if they’re fast, they’re, you know, sexy.”
Donald also reflected on his relationship with Putin during the interview and claimed that they both get along “very well.”
For the unversed, U.S elections will take place on Tuesday, 5 November 2024.