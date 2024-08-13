Taylor Swift’s renowned ex makes big announcement during her ‘security lockdown’

One of Taylor Swift’s exes has shared a huge good news!
The 13-time Grammy winner’s ex-boyfriend Conor Kennedy, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr's son has confirmed his engagement to Brazilian singer Giulia Be.
As reported by Daily Mail, the 30-year-old grandson of the former US president John F Kennedy and his fiancée shared the exciting news on their respective Instagram accounts on Monday.
In a heartwarming insta post, the newly engaged couple could be seen flashing a wide smile, cozying up to each other.
While a video of Connor and Giulia, dancing in a candlelit room offered a peek into their impressive chemistry, with the looked dapper in a plain white shirt with black pants.
Giulia Be also flaunted her sparkling Tiffany & Co diamond ring, wearing a white tank top and black jeans.
While celebrating Conor's proposal Giulia begins to cry as she gets overwhelmed with emotion, and exclaims, “This is the best day ever!”
“I literally can't believe this,' she added in the video.
The 25-year-old captioned her post, “easiest yes of all time.”
Connor and Giulia started dating in February 2022, as per the sources the couple relocated from Rio de Janeiro to Los Angeles.
For the unversed, Conor and Taylor were in a brief relationship in 2012, just before she released her iconic album Red.
This update comes shortly after the Sun reported that the 34-year-old singer is under