Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s renowned ex makes big announcement during her ‘security lockdown’

Taylor Swift’s ex shares exciting life update after singer’s Vienna show cancelled amid terrorism threat

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024
Taylor Swift’s renowned ex makes big announcement during her ‘security lockdown’
Taylor Swift’s renowned ex makes big announcement during her ‘security lockdown’

One of Taylor Swift’s exes has shared a huge good news!

The 13-time Grammy winner’s ex-boyfriend Conor Kennedy, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr's son has confirmed his engagement to Brazilian singer Giulia Be.

As reported by Daily Mail, the 30-year-old grandson of the former US president John F Kennedy and his fiancée shared the exciting news on their respective Instagram accounts on Monday.

In a heartwarming insta post, the newly engaged couple could be seen flashing a wide smile, cozying up to each other.

While a video of Connor and Giulia, dancing in a candlelit room offered a peek into their impressive chemistry, with the looked dapper in a plain white shirt with black pants.

Giulia Be also flaunted her sparkling Tiffany & Co diamond ring, wearing a white tank top and black jeans.

Taylor Swift’s renowned ex makes big announcement during her ‘security lockdown’

While celebrating Conor's proposal Giulia begins to cry as she gets overwhelmed with emotion, and exclaims, “This is the best day ever!”

“I literally can't believe this,' she added in the video.

The 25-year-old captioned her post, “easiest yes of all time.”

Connor and Giulia started dating in February 2022, as per the sources the couple relocated from Rio de Janeiro to Los Angeles.

For the unversed, Conor and Taylor were in a brief relationship in 2012, just before she released her iconic album Red.

Taylor Swift’s renowned ex makes big announcement during her ‘security lockdown’

This update comes shortly after the Sun reported that the 34-year-old singer is under 

Kate Middleton gives ‘reassuring’ health update in new video

Kate Middleton gives ‘reassuring’ health update in new video
Prince Harry’s upcoming birthday set to bring MASSIVE inheritance?

Prince Harry’s upcoming birthday set to bring MASSIVE inheritance?
George Clooney backfires at Quentin Tarantino for insulting him in interviews

George Clooney backfires at Quentin Tarantino for insulting him in interviews
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions

Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions

Entertainment News

Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
George Clooney backfires at Quentin Tarantino for insulting him in interviews
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Mark Wahlberg helps Halle Berry attain ‘cool mom’ status in daughter’s eyes
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori seduces woman at party
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Miley Cyrus thanks Disney for Hannah Montana's role after legend honor
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Jennifer Lopez makes heartfelt gesture to reconcile with Ben Affleck
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Taylor Swift ends Kanye West’s dominance on music after 'TTPD' release
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Angelina Jolie makes public appearance for first time after Pax's incident
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni spotted arguing on 'It Ends With Us' set
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig weighs in on potential 'Ken' movie with Ryan Gosling
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
BLACKPINK member Lisa spills beans on 'The White Lotus' season 3
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
‘Pokémon’ series voice actress Rachael Lillis breathes her last at 46