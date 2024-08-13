Trending

Kriti Sanon breaks silence on 'frustrating' dating rumours with Kabir Bahia

NRI Kabir Bahia and Kriti Sanon have been surrounded with relationship rumours

  August 13, 2024
The renowned Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who has been in the spotlight lately for romance rumours with Kabir Bahia has opened up about the fake news against and how it affects her.

In an exclusive interview with Filmfare, the Mimi actress noted, “When false negative information is published about me, it’s not just frustrating for myself but also impacts my family. They shouldn’t have to deal with the repercussions of something untrue.”

She went on to share, “It’s particularly aggravating when random rumours, like me supposedly getting married, start circulating. Friends then message me assuming it’s true and I have to clarify that it’s not.”

Kriti further added, “People often don’t bother to verify facts before spreading stories, especially on social media where negativity spreads quickly.”

“Having to constantly correct these falsehoods is incredibly irritating and ends up being more bothersome than anything else,” the Bareli Ki Barfi actress expressed.

