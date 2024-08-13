King Charles’ pleasing face brings 11 times more value to banknotes

King Charles’ banknotes have raised 11 times more than their face value of £78,430 during a series of auction carried out recently.
Fresh prints of £5, £10, £20, and £50 pressed with Your Majesty’s kind face entered circulated back in June 2024, replacing Queen Elizabeth’s older portrait on them.
Per BBC, the Monarch was presented with a full set of the very first issue of this money paper, each having a serial number ending with 000001.
Meanwhile, hundreds of other banknotes boasting low serial numbers as such were auctioned for much thicker prices in exchange because of their high worth from King Charles’ picture.
A single £10 possessing the unique identifier of HB01 000002 was sold away for a whopping £17,000 at one bidding sit down.
In another lot sale, Bank of England had set a record when a batch of forty £50 notes connected together were purchased by someone for £26,000, although its face value was £2,000.
Spink in London successfully raised £914,127 from four auctions ran to sell banknotes.
Bank’s chief cashier Sarah John, who has signed on all sets of this money paper, said that she was “thrilled” to see such big numbers being raised, thanks to King Charles’ photograph.