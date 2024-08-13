Royal

King Charles’ pleasing face brings 11 times more value to banknotes

King Charles’ rare face pulled in significantly larger amount of charity

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024
King Charles’ rare face pulled in significantly larger amount of charity
King Charles’ rare face pulled in significantly larger amount of charity

King Charles’ banknotes have raised 11 times more than their face value of £78,430 during a series of auction carried out recently.

Fresh prints of £5, £10, £20, and £50 pressed with Your Majesty’s kind face entered circulated back in June 2024, replacing Queen Elizabeth’s older portrait on them.

Per BBC, the Monarch was presented with a full set of the very first issue of this money paper, each having a serial number ending with 000001.

Meanwhile, hundreds of other banknotes boasting low serial numbers as such were auctioned for much thicker prices in exchange because of their high worth from King Charles’ picture.

A single £10 possessing the unique identifier of HB01 000002 was sold away for a whopping £17,000 at one bidding sit down.

In another lot sale, Bank of England had set a record when a batch of forty £50 notes connected together were purchased by someone for £26,000, although its face value was £2,000.

Spink in London successfully raised £914,127 from four auctions ran to sell banknotes.

Bank’s chief cashier Sarah John, who has signed on all sets of this money paper, said that she was “thrilled” to see such big numbers being raised, thanks to King Charles’ photograph.

Kate Middleton gives ‘reassuring’ health update in new video

Kate Middleton gives ‘reassuring’ health update in new video
Prince Harry’s upcoming birthday set to bring MASSIVE inheritance?

Prince Harry’s upcoming birthday set to bring MASSIVE inheritance?
George Clooney backfires at Quentin Tarantino for insulting him in interviews

George Clooney backfires at Quentin Tarantino for insulting him in interviews
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions

Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions

Royal News

Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Kate Middleton gives ‘reassuring’ health update in new video
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Prince Harry’s upcoming birthday set to bring MASSIVE inheritance?
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Meghan Markle overrules Prince Harry's 40th birthday plans
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
King Charles, Prince William make final call about Harry’s Balmoral invite
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face recognition challenge in Colombia ahead of tour
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Prince Harry makes major shift in staff amid his security concerns for next trip
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Prince William halts summer break to host Princess Diana’s remembrance
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
King Charles’ priceless fist bump with Mikyle Louis was a royal setup
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Prince Harry’s security beefed up after assassination attempt on Colombian President
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Prince Harry 'hit hard' by ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas' big loss
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Kate Middleton ditches iconic sapphire engagement ring in new appearance
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth