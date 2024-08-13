Prince Andrew’s scandal reignited by new series targeting him

Prince Andrew’s controversy with Jeffrey Epstein remains unforgotten despite his hiding as a new series called A Very Royal Scandal is set to reignite the filthy dishonor.
Amazon Prime has shared the very first look of Michael Sheen, who has been cast as King Charles’ “shameful” younger brother in the production.
The show will be based on Prince Andrew’s infamous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview with, where Emily Maitlis questioned him about his involvement in “s*xual activities with a minor who was trafficked.”
In the talk-down, he ruthlessly defended his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, leading to piping hot criticism.
As per Variety, the show is confirmed to be released on September 19, 2024, starring Ruth Wilson as Emily Maitlis, whose professionalism was widely praised.
This happens to be the second time that Prince Andrew fired at by his scandal being turned into a series.
Just this year, Netflix had produced another drama based on the Newsnight interview, which saw Rufus Sewell playing Prince Andrew and Gillian Anderson portraying the journalist.
Needless to say, the Duke of York hasn’t yet expressed grudges against these streaming platforms as he is reportedly in hiding from public life, having not made any appearances since then.