King Charles will not 'abdicate throne' despite being 'alarmingly unwell'

King Charles ‘not doing good’ despite happy face in public

  by Web Desk
  August 13, 2024
King Charles ‘not doing good’ despite happy face in public
King Charles ‘not doing good’ despite happy face in public

King Charles is “still unwell” because of his cancer, but the royal staff is busy maintaining the impression that “everything’s fine.”

As per Royal Observer, an insider has spilled that Your Majesty once had faith in living as long as mother Queen Elizabeth, and now believes that the chances for that are much less.

The Monarch will soon be clocking in one year of his commemoration on September 8, which is commonly known as his Accession Day, although its celebration is going to be “bittersweet.”

"It’s a sad day for a reigning monarch anyway since it also signifies the anniversary of one of their parents or family members’ passing,” the source pointed out.

They added, “But for King Charles, he will likely also be contemplating his life and what remains of it as we simply do not know how severe his cancer could or could not be.”

The person has reassured that no matter how poor his health gets, Your Majesty “will never abdicate because he firmly believes in the oath of life service.”

After his passing, the attention will anyway completely turn to heir Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, so there’s no point in King Charles handing the business to them earlier.

Prince Harry ordered to apologize for ‘terrorist involvement’ within this week
Prince Andrew’s scandal reignited by new series targeting him
Kate Middleton gives ‘reassuring’ health update in new video
Prince Harry’s upcoming birthday set to bring MASSIVE inheritance?
King Charles’ pleasing face brings 11 times more value to banknotes
Meghan Markle overrules Prince Harry's 40th birthday plans
King Charles, Prince William make final call about Harry’s Balmoral invite
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face recognition challenge in Colombia ahead of tour
Prince Harry makes major shift in staff amid his security concerns for next trip
Prince William halts summer break to host Princess Diana’s remembrance
King Charles’ priceless fist bump with Mikyle Louis was a royal setup
Prince Harry’s security beefed up after assassination attempt on Colombian President