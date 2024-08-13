King Charles will not ‘abdicate throne’ despite being ‘alarmingly unwell’

King Charles is “still unwell” because of his cancer, but the royal staff is busy maintaining the impression that “everything’s fine.”
As per Royal Observer, an insider has spilled that Your Majesty once had faith in living as long as mother Queen Elizabeth, and now believes that the chances for that are much less.
The Monarch will soon be clocking in one year of his commemoration on September 8, which is commonly known as his Accession Day, although its celebration is going to be “bittersweet.”
"It’s a sad day for a reigning monarch anyway since it also signifies the anniversary of one of their parents or family members’ passing,” the source pointed out.
They added, “But for King Charles, he will likely also be contemplating his life and what remains of it as we simply do not know how severe his cancer could or could not be.”
The person has reassured that no matter how poor his health gets, Your Majesty “will never abdicate because he firmly believes in the oath of life service.”
After his passing, the attention will anyway completely turn to heir Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, so there’s no point in King Charles handing the business to them earlier.