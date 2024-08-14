Talk directly to Meta AI with WhatsApp's latest voice feature

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will enhance interactions with its Meta AI chatbot.
According to sources, the upcoming feature will allow users to engage in hands-free verbal conversations with Meta AI, moving beyond the current capability of sending one-way voice notes.
The feature, which appears to be in development for both Android and iOS, will reportedly enable Meta AI to respond verbally, providing a more dynamic and interactive experience.
The latest beta versions of WhatsApp for Android (2.24.17.16) and iOS (24.16.10.70) have hinted at the inclusion of a voice mode, although it is not yet active for testing.
Screenshots from the beta versions show a new voice icon next to the text field in the Meta AI chat.
This icon opens a voice mode interface with a waveform icon indicating that the AI is listening. Users will likely have several voice options, with up to 10 different choices, though the specific features of these voices, such as accents or tonal variations are not yet clear.
As per the sources, the feature may also include options for captions and text transcriptions of the conversation.
However, the release date for this new feature remains unspecified, and it is currently not available for users enrolled in the Google Play Beta program.