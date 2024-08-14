Kriti Sanon addresses failure of 'Adipurush'

Kriti Sanon faced one of her career's significant setbacks with the poor box office performance of Adipurush.
In a recent interview with Pink Villa, the Ganapath actress expressed feeling a profound sense of sadness over the failure of the Prabhas starrer, " You feel a deep sadness and might even find yourself in tears, wondering what went wrong."
She also acknowledged that as an actress many factors are beyond her control.
"There are many variables beyond my control, but I strive to ensure that I fulfil my role to the best of my ability, " the Luka Chuppi star added.
Adipurush faced a wave of criticism for offending religious sentiments, poor visual effects and dialogues.
Om Raut's Adipurush had hit theatres on June 16, 2023. Despite high expectations the film received an unfavorable response from the critics and audiences alike.
However, the diva had a successful 2024 with movies like Crew and Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya that did well at the box office.
To note, Kriti Sanon was recently on a much-needed getaway to Greece with her sister Nupur Sanon and rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia, the glimpses of which she shared on social media.