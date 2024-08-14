Patrick Mahomes reveals Travis Kelce changed THIS thing for Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes has made a shocking confession about his teammate Travis Kelce.
The American american football quarterback revealed that Travis grew out his hair because of his girlfriend Taylor Swift.
On Tuesday, Patrick told SiriusXM NFL Radio (Ch. 88) that Taylor is becoming Travis’ stylist.
He said about the NFL tight end, "I've been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it.”
Furthrmore, Travis’ barber, Patrick Regan, previously told Fox News that the Cruel Summer crooner likes her boyfriend’s shorter hairdo.
"Taylor loves the haircut. She has watched me cut his hair a bunch of times and always compliments it after," the barber explained.
Even Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, liked the new transformation of her son.
She shared on The Martha Stewart Podcast, "But not so much to be perfect. It's more to put a smile on people's faces. At times, I mean, he'll dress the way he needs to, but most of the time, he's doing it to make people laugh or talk.”
Donna claimed that Travis loves being at the centre of “attention.”