Royal

Royal family offers peek into Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie's Guernsey visit

Royal family shares Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie’s rare video from Guernsey visit

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024


The Royal family has offered a peek into Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie's Guernsey visit.

Princess Sophie was spotted at Ocean Youth Trust South's vessel the Prolific on Tuesday.

She is a patron of the Association of Sailing Training Organisations. The royal personality went to Channel Island to observe the Guernsey to Poole small ships race.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the royal family posted a video clip of Sophie from the event.

The capital of the post read, “It was all hands on deck in Guernsey this week! The Duchess of Edinburgh, who is Patron of @uksailtraining took to the water to meet over 100 young people ahead of the small ship race from Guernsey to Poole.”

Sophie also wished everyone participating safe and happy travels.

She went for a natural makeup look for the occasion and styled her blonde tresses out.

“The race is to commemorate the @RNLI’s 200th anniversary. Her Royal Highness wished everyone participating safe and happy travels - and the very best of luck!,” the caption of the post read.

Google Doodle goes tropical to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day

Google Doodle goes tropical to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day
Royal family offers peek into Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie's Guernsey visit

Royal family offers peek into Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie's Guernsey visit
Salman Khan dedicates endearing post to father Salim Khan

Salman Khan dedicates endearing post to father Salim Khan

Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying

Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying

Royal News

Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
King Charles, Queen Camilla hail New Zealand's stellar performance at Olympics
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Prince Harry ordered to apologize for ‘terrorist involvement’ within this week
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
King Charles will not ‘abdicate throne’ despite being ‘alarmingly unwell’
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Prince Andrew’s scandal reignited by new series targeting him
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Kate Middleton gives ‘reassuring’ health update in new video
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Prince Harry’s upcoming birthday set to bring MASSIVE inheritance?
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
King Charles’ pleasing face brings 11 times more value to banknotes
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Meghan Markle overrules Prince Harry's 40th birthday plans
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
King Charles, Prince William make final call about Harry’s Balmoral invite
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face recognition challenge in Colombia ahead of tour
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Prince Harry makes major shift in staff amid his security concerns for next trip
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Prince William halts summer break to host Princess Diana’s remembrance