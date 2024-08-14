Royal family offers peek into Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie's Guernsey visit

The Royal family has offered a peek into Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie's Guernsey visit.
Princess Sophie was spotted at Ocean Youth Trust South's vessel the Prolific on Tuesday.
She is a patron of the Association of Sailing Training Organisations. The royal personality went to Channel Island to observe the Guernsey to Poole small ships race.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the royal family posted a video clip of Sophie from the event.
The capital of the post read, “It was all hands on deck in Guernsey this week! The Duchess of Edinburgh, who is Patron of @uksailtraining took to the water to meet over 100 young people ahead of the small ship race from Guernsey to Poole.”
Sophie also wished everyone participating safe and happy travels.
She went for a natural makeup look for the occasion and styled her blonde tresses out.
“The race is to commemorate the @RNLI’s 200th anniversary. Her Royal Highness wished everyone participating safe and happy travels - and the very best of luck!,” the caption of the post read.