Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to team up for film?

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024
Kangana Ranaut has recently voiced her desire to film a movie with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

During the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Emergency, Kangana gave her verdict on the three of the most famous Khans of Bollywood.

She said, "I would love to produce and direct a film with all three Khans. And I would also love to show the talented side of theirs, wherein they can act, and also look good. And they can also do something, which is very significant to society. I would like to make a film like that.”

The Queen star believed that Shah Rukh, Salman and Amir are “very talented”, adding, “Also, they are engaging with a mass of people, who need that kind of engagement. I think there is a very artistic side to all three of them.”

In the same event, she also praised the late Irfan Khan.

Kangana further shared, “One actor that I always regret not being able to direct is Irfan Khan saab (sir); he is one of my favourite Khans and I would always miss him."

Irfan passed away due to cancer in 2020.

Kangana’s political drama is set to hit theatres worldwide on September 6, 2024.

